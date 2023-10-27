Killer Of The Flower Moon Extras Describe The Experience Of Working On The Film

Killers of the Flower Moon is entering its second week at the box office, and if you may recognize some of the extras in the film. Margo Gray and Jamie Van Winkle joined News On 6 to talk about their role as extras in the movie.

Friday, October 27th 2023, 9:20 am

By: News On 6


Killers of the Flower Moon is entering its second week at the box office, and if you're from this area and you have watched it you may have recognized some locations and people throughout the three-and-a-half-hour movie.

Margo Gray is an Osage citizen and played Grace Bigheart, the half-sister to the four sisters and Jamie Van Winkle has worked at News On 6 for 13 years. They joined us Friday morning to talk about their experience with the film and the impact it has had.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

October 27th, 2023

October 28th, 2023

October 28th, 2023

October 28th, 2023

Top Headlines

October 28th, 2023

October 28th, 2023

October 28th, 2023

October 28th, 2023