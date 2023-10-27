Killer Of The Flower Moon Extras Describe The Experience Of Working On The Film

Killers of the Flower Moon is entering its second week at the box office, and if you may recognize some of the extras in the film. Margo Gray and Jamie Van Winkle joined News On 6 to talk about their role as extras in the movie.

By: News On 6

Margo Gray is an Osage citizen and played Grace Bigheart, the half-sister to the four sisters and Jamie Van Winkle has worked at News On 6 for 13 years. They joined us Friday morning to talk about their experience with the film and the impact it has had.