Pet of the Week: Megan

Megan is the terrier-mix is our Pet of the Week.

Friday, October 27th 2023, 12:57 pm

By: News On 6


Meet our Pet of the Week, Megan the terrier mix!

Megan is a year old, she's friendly and loves to give kisses. She plays well with other dogs and would love a family to be part of and a backyard to play in. If you'd like to adopt Megan call the Animal Rescue Foundation at 918-622-5962 or visit their ARF house at LaFortune Park.
