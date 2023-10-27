Friday, October 27th 2023, 12:57 pm
Meet our Pet of the Week, Megan the terrier mix!
Megan is a year old, she's friendly and loves to give kisses. She plays well with other dogs and would love a family to be part of and a backyard to play in. If you'd like to adopt Megan call the Animal Rescue Foundation at 918-622-5962 or visit their ARF house at LaFortune Park.
