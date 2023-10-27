Taylor Swift Standee Returned After Being Stolen From Tulsa Restaurant

Duet in Downtown Tulsa posted a photo online Thursday night after someone stole their Taylor cutout right out of the window leaving a Blank Space. They took to social media in hopes that the thief would return Taylor saying that they wouldn't ask any questions.

The staff at Duet in downtown Tulsa is singing songs of Happiness after their stolen Taylor Swift cardboard cutout was returned.

The restaurant posted a photo online Thursday night after someone stole their Taylor cutout right out of the window leaving a Blank Space.

They opted against a Message in a Bottle and instead took to social media in hopes that the thief would return Taylor saying that they wouldn't ask any questions. The caption reads: She's out there somewhere probably hungry, cold, and scared.

Fortunately, Taylor didn't remain in her Missing Era for long as she was mysteriously returned Friday afternoon with a new Travis.

Duet Restaurant has the nearly life-size cutout of Swift so patrons can take selfies during bi-monthly Taylor Swift-themed dinners that routinely sell out.

“The first dinner sold out in about 30 minutes, 90 people,” said Zoe Curren, who selects the wine pairings for each event.

She was worried when the staff showed up on Thursday.

“We came in for work, and she was gone,” she said.

The Swift cutout stands in a back hallway to a common area between shops in the same building. The cutout reappeared as quietly as it disappeared.

Nearby surveillance cameras didn't catch it, but fans reacted to the news.

“People were upset. We need Taylor at our dinners!” said Curren.