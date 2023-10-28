Jenks Takes Down Broken Arrow, 42-14

Friday, October 27th 2023, 9:45 pm
Broken Arrow hosted Jenks Friday night.
Trojans up 14-0 in the 2nd. Simian Gilkey took the direct snap and kept it himself. It came right into your living room for the touchdown. 21-0 Jenks.
Late in the 2nd. Owen Jones was under pressure. A nifty shovel pass to Ayden Christiansen who took it all the way to the end zone.
The final, 42-14 Jenks.
