Owasso Wins Against Edmond Santa Fe In Close Game, 57-53

The final, 57-53 Owasso.

By: News On 6

In Owasso were the Rams facing Edmond Santa Fe.

QB Number 12 Knox Dyson heaved one from the 35-yard line to Number 1 J'Khari Thomas in the corner of the end zone, picking up six points.

Rams, not content with a field goal, went for two and got it with a quick pitch to Chris Zaferis.

Later on, Dyson again, from behind the 50, launched one to Number 7 Noah Hill, and he did the rest.

The final, 57-53 Owasso.