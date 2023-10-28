Owasso Wins Against Edmond Santa Fe In Close Game, 57-53

Friday, October 27th 2023, 9:49 pm
In Owasso were the Rams facing Edmond Santa Fe.
QB Number 12 Knox Dyson heaved one from the 35-yard line to Number 1 J'Khari Thomas in the corner of the end zone, picking up six points.
Rams, not content with a field goal, went for two and got it with a quick pitch to Chris Zaferis.
Later on, Dyson again, from behind the 50, launched one to Number 7 Noah Hill, and he did the rest.
The final, 57-53 Owasso.
