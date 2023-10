The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a 70-year-old man is dead after a crash just east of Muldrow in Sequoyah county.

By: News On 6

Troopers say that Edward Brogdon died at the hospital after hitting a tree just before 10 p.m. on Wednesday night.

Troopers are still investigating what caused him to leave the road.