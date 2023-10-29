46th Annual 'Tulsa Run' Brings Participants Of All Backgrounds To Race Downtown

Thousands of runners hit the streets of downtown Tulsa on Saturday morning for the 46th annual 'Tulsa Run' event.

-

One of the most historic races in the state took place downtown today. The Tulsa Race brought families, friends, fans and runners together for the 46th year.

Spectators lined the streets downtown to cheer on competitors. Today's races included experienced runners like Steven Baker, who took first place in the 15k.

“I’ve been doing it the past 3 years, it's an amazing race,” he said.

We also caught up with racers who haven’t done anything like this before in their life...like 70-year-old Mary Chantre. Her son encouraged her to sign up.

“I said, ‘boy, you know I can’t walk that far,’” she said.

She completed the 5k and said the atmosphere and the energy of the crowd helped push her through to the end.

“With the music and the people hollering, it just encourages you to keep on going, I’m like that little red engine ‘I think I can, I think I can,'” she said.

And with every step, Mary was grateful to be alive to try something new.

“I had breast cancer in 2001, and it was in stage 4,” she said.

The cancer at one point spread to her lymph nodes and chest. But after several surgeries, she is now living cancer-free.

She says she thought, with the diagnosis being stage 4, she wouldn’t be around to experience things like today's run. But now, not only is she experiencing it....she’s participating.

“I'm just grateful that I am here, a person that has been sick, but now, I said ‘better days are coming,'" she said.

And at the Tulsa Run, no matter your age, ability or experience, once you cross the finish line, you've accomplished something special.

“I'm so proud of myself that I can do it,” said Chantre.

"Yes, I’m very proud,” said Baker.