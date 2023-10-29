ACT Scores Drop Across The Nation, Educator Explains Why It's Happening In Oklahoma

This year is the sixth consecutive year that ACT test scores have declined. This year, scores fell from 19.8 to 19.5.

ACT Scores Drop Across The Nation, Educators Explain Why It's Happening In Oklahoma

At Jenks High School on Saturday, 195 students arrived to take the ACT this weekend. One testing specialist says a reason scores are declining is because the test is taken online.

"Across the state it's mandatory every district must do it online and anyone can tell you the online test, it scores lower than the paper test," said ACT testing specialist Shelly Beaty.

Beaty was a part of a pilot class that took it in 2009 with a computer.

"They were going to give us extra time for science, there was going to be a little extra time for reading because you had to scroll so much but when the test rolled out there was no extra time," Beaty said.

Every Junior in Oklahoma is required to take the ACT to graduate, which factors into low scores.

"They use our test scores from that to gauge where we're at and it's not always exactly fair because obviously everyone tests, and some kids don't want to test so scores have dropped," Beaty said.

But Jenks High School Junior, Cannon Mileur says he will take the ACT as much as he needs to.

After the first time he took it, he said he needed more prep.

It's the pressure that makes the ACT for Mileur difficult.

"The stress really builds up I feel like you can't do your best because you're worrying about it too much," Mileur said.

Jenks High School senior Kinnidy Adams is familiar with feeling pressure during the test.

"It's the test of your life kind of that's what really makes it hard to focus and put everything into it," Adams said.

At the Native American Education ACT Strategy Workshop, Beaty teaches strategy and content.

"Appositives are all over the test, semi-colons are over the test, we go through every single subject which ones will help you the most, what is they're lowest area," Beaty said.

Students testing this weekend will get their results in two weeks.