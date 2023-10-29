Bixby Police Seek Help In Finding Missing Teenager

Bixby Police are asking for help in finding a missing teenager that was last seen on Thursday.

By: News On 6

-

16-year-old Hannah Jane Bennett was last seen wearing a blue hoody, plaid pajama pants, and white Nike Shoes.

She has both sides of her nose pierced.

She is described as 5 feet tall, weighing around 150 pounds, and has long black hair with a red dyed tint and brown eyes.

If you see Hannah or know of her whereabouts, you are asked to call Bixby Police at (918)-366-8294.