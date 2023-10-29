Bixby Police Seek Help In Finding Missing Teenager

Sunday, October 29th 2023, 7:28 am
Bixby Police are asking for help in finding a missing teenager that was last seen on Thursday.
16-year-old Hannah Jane Bennett was last seen wearing a blue hoody, plaid pajama pants, and white Nike Shoes.
She has both sides of her nose pierced.
She is described as 5 feet tall, weighing around 150 pounds, and has long black hair with a red dyed tint and brown eyes.
If you see Hannah or know of her whereabouts, you are asked to call Bixby Police at (918)-366-8294.
October 29th, 2023
October 30th, 2023
October 30th, 2023
October 30th, 2023
October 30th, 2023
October 30th, 2023
October 30th, 2023
October 30th, 2023