Man Dies Following Crash On Westbound I-44 In Mayes County

By: News On 6

A man has died after a crash involving a semi and a vehicle in Mayes County on Sunday, Oklahoma Highway Patrol said.

Wendell Michael Maxwell, 37, died at the scene of the crash due to his injuries, OHP said.

Maxwell was driving a Freightliner semi that was involved in the collision near Adair, OHP said.

The driver and passenger of the vehicle were not injured, according to OHP.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.