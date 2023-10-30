New Laws Affecting Drivers, Vehicle Registration Take Effect November 1

Of the 10 laws going into effect Wednesday, tag agents say they are mostly common sense changes meant to save people time and money.

New laws affecting drivers and vehicle registration are taking effect on November 1.

With several laws changing on November 1, there are things people need to know before their next visit to a tag agency. For example, folks now have more time to register a new car.

"Instead of having a 30-day window to register your vehicle from time of purchase, you will go to a 60-day window," said Central Tag Agency Office Manager Sydnee Allen.

She says most of the new laws just make sense, like giving drivers the option to pay for two years of registration fees at once.

“I think it's just to help the general public,” she says.

Another new law might save new car buyers some money on sales tax.

"So before, you were paying one and a quarter percent sales tax on the entire purchase of the vehicle regardless of if you had a trade-in, and the argument has been, well, I've already paid sales tax on my trade-in, I should get a credit for that, and now legislation has put that into effect," she says.

Not all the laws have to do with buying a car; starting on the 1st of the month, teens looking to get their intermediate license will have to take a free online safety course about work zones and first responders. That course was created by Tom Robins, who says the goal is to make the road safer for everyone.

"They're gonna learn about work zone safe behavior, speeding, distractions, and seatbelts, Oklahoma signs, and laws when it comes to move over safe," said Robins.

He hopes this new change coming to drivers in Oklahoma will make a lasting and positive impact.

Here is a full list of changes coming November 1.

HB2011 Optional Two-Year Motor Vehicle Registration: This bill will allow the customer the option of either a one-year or two-year registration at the time of original registration and/or renewal. If the customer chooses two-year registration, he or she will pay a full two-year registration fee plus two insurance fees.

HB1390 Extended time for new purchase registration: This bill will give customers additional time to pay tag, title, and tax on a new vehicle purchase. Currently, customers have 30 days to pay all fees without penalty and beginning November 1, 2023, that time will be extended to two months. Example: Vehicle Title notarized on November 1, 2023; they will have until January 1, 2024 before they accrue any penalty to the transaction.

SB984 Remove trade in value for Sales Tax Configuration: This bill changes the gross receipt calculation used to determine the sales tax amount. The sales tax levied on the sale of a motor vehicle involving a trade in shall be calculated only on the difference between the value of the trade-in vehicle and the actual sales price of the vehicle being purchased. Example: Vehicle Total Purchase Price: $12,500.00 Trade-in Value: $5,000.00 Total Amount for Sales Tax: $7,500.00

HB2255 & SB510 New Special plates: This bill created the following special plates: • US Army Ranger • 45th Infantry Brigade Combat Team • Meritorious Service Medal This also added the following that will need to get 100 applications before becoming a valid Oklahoma plate: • Hallett Motor Racing • University of Kansas • Clinton Red Tornadoes • Ally’s House • Recovering Oklahomans After Disaster (ROAD) • Tulsa Icon • Oklahoma Rifle Association (ORA)

HB2010 Carbon Monoxide warning decals for boats: This bill will require all boats to be issued carbon monoxide warning stickers and an informative pamphlet. These will be issued to each vessel only once either during a title transfer or renewal process.

HB1759 Update definition of Inheritance and Allow TOD on Vessels: This bill will allow boats and motors to utilize the Transfer on Death (TOD) process that we currently have for Motor Vehicles.

SB753 Allow use of E-signature: This bill allows for forms being used in conjunction with a transfer of ownership resulting from a total loss settlement to use electronic signature. All necessary forms needed to transfer in this scenario other than an Oklahoma title can be signed electronically (i.e. POA or Odometer statement)

HB2418 Teen Driver Safety Course: This bill requires those who are applying for an intermediate Class D license to complete a free course approved by ODOT on teen driver work zone and first responder safety. Customers are permitted to submit their Completion Certificate at the time they obtain their learner permit and will not be required to resubmit when they obtain their intermediate license.

HB1962 Farm Driving Permit for people aged 14 – 17 years of age: This bill allows people aged 14-17 years of age to obtain a Farm Driving Permit to operate a Class D motor vehicle, with certain limitations. Applicants must either live or work on a farm and submit an affidavit to that effect when applying for the permit.

HB2750 Written Examination Proctors for Commercial Driver Licenses: HB2750 expands who may apply with Service Oklahoma to be a written examination proctor for Class A, B, or C commercial driver licenses to include public or private commercial truck driving schools, public transit agencies, and state, county, or municipal government agencies such as school districts, the Oklahoma Department of Career and Technology Education, or institutions of higher education.