TPS Board Approves Charter School License

The Tulsa Public Schools Board of Education voted Monday night to approve a contract extension for Tulsa Honor Academy.

While the meeting was specifically held to discuss a contract for the high school, the conversation quickly changed to allegations of racism at the THA middle school.

The school says it has a plan in place to address the concerns of racism between students.

The district says those involved have found “a positive way forward.







