TPS Board Approves Charter School License

Tuesday, October 31st 2023, 1:00 pm
The Tulsa Public Schools Board of Education voted Monday night to approve a contract extension for Tulsa Honor Academy.
While the meeting was specifically held to discuss a contract for the high school, the conversation quickly changed to allegations of racism at the THA middle school.
The school says it has a plan in place to address the concerns of racism between students.
The district says those involved have found “a positive way forward.
