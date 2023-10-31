TPS Board Approves Charter School License

The Tulsa Public Schools Board of Education voted Monday night to approve a contract extension for Tulsa Honor Academy.

Tuesday, October 31st 2023, 1:00 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

While the meeting was specifically held to discuss a contract for the high school, the conversation quickly changed to allegations of racism at the THA middle school.

The school says it has a plan in place to address the concerns of racism between students.

The district says those involved have found “a positive way forward.
