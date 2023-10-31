Life Senior Services: Medicare Open Enrollment
On Tuesday, Eileen Bradshaw from LIFE Senior Services joined News On 6 at Noon to talk about their Medicare Assistance Program.
Medicare open enrollment is underway and whether you or a loved one is signing up for the first time or making changes, there can be a lot to go through.
Services available through the program include:
- Basics of Medicare Educational seminars offered throughout the year to help beneficiaries understand and access the services they need. LIFE's Medicare specialists are offering a number of free informative classes. Check the Community Education section for more information. Call the Medicare Assistance Program at (918) 664-9000, ext. 1189 for more information and to make a reservation.
- Personalized counseling to help Medicare beneficiaries compare, select and enroll in the Medicare prescription drug plan (Part D) that best fits their individual needs.
- Assistance in applying for the Extra Help which can virtually eliminate all prescription drug costs for those who qualify. (Medicare can pay 75% or more of prescription drug costs for those with limited income and resources.)
- Information about the SMP Medicare Fraud, Abuse and Waste Reduction Program. This program educates and empowers Medicare beneficiaries to protect, detect and report healthcare fraud.
