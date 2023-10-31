Life Senior Services: Medicare Open Enrollment

On Tuesday, Eileen Bradshaw from LIFE Senior Services joined News On 6 at Noon to talk about their Medicare Assistance Program.

By: News On 6

Medicare open enrollment is underway and whether you or a loved one is signing up for the first time or making changes, there can be a lot to go through.

Services available through the program include:

Basics of Medicare Educational seminars offered throughout the year to help beneficiaries understand and access the services they need. LIFE's Medicare specialists are offering a number of free informative classes. Check the Community Education section for more information. Call the Medicare Assistance Program at (918) 664-9000, ext. 1189 for more information and to make a reservation. Personalized counseling to help Medicare beneficiaries compare, select and enroll in the Medicare prescription drug plan (Part D) that best fits their individual needs. Assistance in applying for the Extra Help which can virtually eliminate all prescription drug costs for those who qualify. (Medicare can pay 75% or more of prescription drug costs for those with limited income and resources.) Information about the SMP Medicare Fraud, Abuse and Waste Reduction Program. This program educates and empowers Medicare beneficiaries to protect, detect and report healthcare fraud.





