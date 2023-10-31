St. Francis Patients Enjoy Fall Festival Filled With Halloween Activities

Nearly 100 patients from toddlers to teens enjoyed four floors of activities, including trick or treating, pumpkin painting, face painting, games, and more.

The kids at St. Francis Children's Hospital were all smiles thanks to its fall festival on Tuesday.

The hospital plans for this event months in advance.

Nearly 100 patients from toddlers to teens enjoyed four floors of activities, including trick or treating, pumpkin painting, face painting, games, and more.

Every costume was donated by Spirit Halloween.

Patients at St. Francis Children's Hospital got candy, paint kids, toys, and more.

One patient, Liam, was in the Oncology department on Tuesday, but his mother, Jessenia thought they would be home on Halloween.

"We didn't expect to be here today but if we're here this is amazing, and everyone has been super kind," Jessenia said.

Jessenia knows how important it is for patients to experience these fun events.

"Just for kids' morales. They already are missing certain holidays, and they get to enjoy Halloween like every other healthy kid," Jessenia said.

Her son Liam did enjoy himself; Jessenia says the event made him smile and gave him something to look forward to.

Patients Daniel and Alexa also enjoyed themselves and said they had a fun time.

With Christmas right around the corner, you can donate at two toy drop-off events on December 11 and 12 or through their Amazon wishlist you can find on the St. Francis Hospital website here.