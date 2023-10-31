Tulsa Basketball Coach Konkol Talks About Golden Hurricane Rebuild

Tulsa Basketball Preview: The Golden Hurricane is replacing 96 percent of its scoring from last season.

By: Scott Pfeil

-

Year 2 of the Eric Konkol era tips off at the University of Tulsa on Wednesday. The Golden Hurricane will be hosting Oklahoma Christian University at the Donald W. Reynolds Center at 7 p.m.

Konkol is replacing 96 percent of its scoring from last season. Sophomore Jesaiah McWright and senior Ari Seals are the only two returners from a Tulsa team that finished 5-25. He turned to the transfer portal to rebuild the roster, adding six four-year college transfers, two junior college transfers and three scholarship true freshmen to the mix.

Tulsa and Oklahoma Christian will be meeting for the second time in the exhibition season as the Golden Hurricane grabbed a 72-53 victory in the 2016-17 season.

The exhibition is the first of five consecutive home games for the Golden Hurricane as the regular season opens next Monday, Nov. 6, against the Central Arkansas Bears.

Konkol met with the media on Tuesday to preview the season.



