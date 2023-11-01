Sand Springs Firefighter Reunites With Familiar Face 15 Years Later

Cameron Lierly was only 7 years old when a photo of him and a Sand Springs firefighter was taken at his neighborhood's Fourth of July parade.

A photo that was taken years ago ended up being a prediction of the future for a Sand Springs firefighter.

Little did he know the stranger in that picture would become a familiar face today.

15 years later, Cameron's mom uploaded it to Facebook because her son was working at the same department and wanted to know who that firefighter was in the photo.

"I noticed it was the rescue and I was trying to figure out who the heck was sitting there next to me?" Cameron said.

Desperate to find out who it was, Cameron asked around to see if anyone recognized the side profile.

"I kept looking around, asking other captains and older people that have been here," he said.

The answer was right in front of him -actually working on the same shift.

"I found another photo and it was of his face," said Cameron.

"We have been to that neighborhood quite a few times for Fourth of July parades," Chad said.

It was Chad Lytle, and more than a decade later, he still works for the same department driving fire trucks.

"Never met," Chad said.

But now they are friends because of a photo that was discovered.

"I just thought it was funny," Cameron said.

"Just a big family. The camaraderie here that we have inside and outside the station, on duty, off duty. It's top-notch,” said Chad. “It’s neat to see it now.”

Chad and Cameron have shared laughs with the other firefighters about this serendipitous moment.