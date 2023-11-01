Families Adjusted To Cold Weather For Halloween Celebration

Tuesday night’s cold weather meant some families needed to adjust how they celebrated Halloween.

Some people decided to go inside haunted house, where it’s warm.

Others, bundled up and kept the Halloween spirit alive going door to door.

Halloween brings out all kinds of characters.

It takes tricks to get treats in this weather.

The Littletons’ front yard transformed for a neighborhood party.

There was a blow-up screen and they were grilling hot dogs for everyone.

“Good way to meet neighbors and meet people in the community,” Matt Littleton said.

There were plenty of other fun activities around Green Country.

Many families got their treats quickly at different trunk or treats.

Others got started on Halloween as early as Tuesday afternoon.

“That’s why we’re trying to get out early so he gets a bit of experience,” Jordan Wapaha said. “You know it gets chilly later on an if you put on a jacket, you kind of ruin the outfit.”

Tulsa Transit even decorated one of its buses for people to walk through.

Some, like a little king of rock and roll, were just a little too young to come out so he stayed warm inside a car instead.