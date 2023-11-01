Man Hospitalized After Mobile Home Catches Fire In Sand Springs

The fire happened at a mobile home park called the Sunburst Estates near 41st and South 129th West Avenue. The Sand Springs Fire Department said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

By: News On 6

A man is in critical condition Wednesday morning after being pulled from a mobile home fire overnight in Sand Springs.

Sand Springs Fire Department said a neighbor saw the fire and called 911 just before midnight.

The fire happened at a mobile home park called the Sunburst Estates near 41st and South 129th West Avenue.

Firefighters said when they got to the scene, they found heavy flames coming out of the window of the mobile home.

When crews went inside, they found a man lying down by the door, according to firefighters.

Firefighters said they were able to get the fire knocked down pretty quickly.

Firefighters said they pulled him out and started giving him medical assistance before EMSA rushed him to the hospital. It appears the man suffered smoke inhalation, firefighters said.

The Sand Springs Fire Department said the cause of the fire is under investigation.