Tulsa Tech Students Learn About Construction Industry At Career Fair

The Homebuilders Association of Greater Tulsa put on a career fair Wednesday at the Tulsa Tech Riverside campus. CEO, Jeffrey Smith, said the goal is to get the next generation of workers interested in construction.

-

The construction industry is experiencing a nationwide shortage.

The Homebuilders Association of Greater Tulsa put on a career fair Wednesday at the Tulsa Tech Riverside campus. CEO, Jeffrey Smith, said the goal is to get the next generation of workers interested in construction.

"The average age of a construction worker is now in the upper 50's and so we are looking to the next generation, the 15–25-year-olds," he said.

Over 40 exhibitors in carpentry, masonry, equipment operation, architecture, and more were there with hands-on learning opportunities for the students. The Tulsa HBA said 1,100 high school students were invited.

They learned everything from how to install shingles on a roof, to operating a forklift, building a doghouse, and even how to brick a wall.

Katrina Lynn is a senior at Liberty High School and said this is her first time at Build My Future.

"I would rather do a trade than go to college, so that is why I came."

Katrina said she was raised by her grandpa who taught her how to work with her hands, even learning to change the oil in her car. At this career fair she was, for once, surrounded by women who have similar interests, helping Katrina see what her future could be.

"It makes me feel less alone because when I said I wanted to be an electrician when I was younger everyone was like, you are a girl you cannot, but now I know I can," she said.