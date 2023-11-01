Where To See Dolly Parton's ROCKSTAR Theater Event In Oklahoma

Several theaters in Oklahoma will be hosting Dolly Parton’s "Rockstar Global First Listen" Event which will debut her new album with music videos, behind-the-scenes peeks, special performances, and an exclusive interview with Dolly herself.

By: David Prock, News On 6

Dolly Parton is a global superstar and her newest album is looking to add the Rock genre to her legacy.

Dolly’s upcoming ROCKSTAR album came about in response to her induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2022. Initially, Dolly politely rejected the nomination, believing that she hadn't done enough for the genre to deserve that. She was selected despite her humility, and now she's decided to embrace it with a new album filled with Dolly's version of classic Rock songs. Hear a preview below of Dolly, singing "Let It Be" with Paul McCartney & Ringo Starr.

Now, Dolly Parton is inviting fans to join her in a unique celebration of her new album Rockstar with a global first-listen event, and it happens only in movie theaters.

Cinemas across the country and around the world will hold a special viewing of the new album, which will include an evening of music videos, behind-the-scenes peeks, and special performances. Including a never-before-seen performance of a holiday song, "Circle of Love"— and an exclusive interview with Dolly herself.

“I am excited to know that my fans around the world will be able to come together and be the first to hear a sneak peek of my Rockstar album,” says Dolly Parton. “I am so proud of this music, and I am humbled by all the wonderful artists who joined me. I cannot wait for people to hear it!”

In the Tulsa area, Dolly's fans can attend Dolly Parton's Rockstar Global First Listen Event at four select theaters on November 15:

B&B Theatres Tulsa Cinemark 17 Cinemark Broken Arrow Circle Cinema Rodeo Cinema - OKC Cinemark Tinseltown USA - OKC AMC Quail Springs Mall 24 - OKC Regal Warren - Moore The Dunkin Theatre - Cushing





Tickets can be purchased at https://www.dollyrockstarevent.com

A portion of the proceeds from ticket sales will benefit Music Will and its global partner organizations. Music Will is the largest nonprofit music program in the US public school system.