Woman Recovering After Car Crashes Into Ron's Hamburgers

A restaurant in Skiatook is back to serving customers after a car crashed through the side of their building, injuring a woman inside.

The owner of Ron's Hamburgers says the woman is recovering from a broken tailbone.

Spooky Halloween decorations were still up in this busy burger joint, but the real scare already happened last Friday when the lunch rush was interrupted.

Owner Gary Baber was working when he heard a crash.

"We were just starting our normal lunch and it was kind of a shock," said Baber.

Out of nowhere, a car broke through the side of the restaurant, hitting people sitting at a booth and toppling over a woman inside.

"Kind of a big crash and we saw, I was in the kitchen, and I came up front, and I saw a car had came and pushed the booth, and Rita had fallen down," Baber said.

He says the woman is a long-time customer and has even worked at Ron's Hamburger before.

"She was actually walking by, and she came to talk to them, and that's when it came through," he said.

After the crash, she was taken away in an ambulance with an injured tailbone.

"She's doing better, she's sore, she's still going to the doctor about her tailbone," said Baber.

Baber is thankful no one else was seriously injured in the freak accident. This was the second car to hit their store this year.

"15 years that I've been here never, but this year twice," he said.

About 6 months ago, another car hit the same wall, but luckily no one was hurt.

"We just heard a loud noise and a big crash and it felt like the building shook."

This time, Baber is just focused on cleaning up - and moving on. Hoping as he takes the decorations down – the reminders of the real scare will be gone soon, too.