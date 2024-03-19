James Economou, Owner Of Coney Island In Downtown Tulsa, Dies At 93

Jimmy Economou's family says he had many passions in life from teaching music to serving in the Greek Orthodox Church, but his pride and joy was the coney shop.

By: News On 6

-

The family behind the nearly 100-year-old Coney Island shop in Tulsa is mourning the loss of its long-time owner.

James Economou, known as Jimmy, died last week at age 93.

Jimmy Economou's family says he had many passions in life from teaching music to serving in the Greek Orthodox Church, but his pride and joy was the coney shop.

The lunch rush starts early at Coney Island Hot Weiners, with plenty of new and long-time customers coming through the doors.

Georgia Tsilekas rings them all up and tries to get to know her customers, something she learned from her older brother.

"Jimmy encouraged us to be like a family and to get to know all our customers, which that's why we've had so many people call and come in," said Tsilekas.

It looks like a normal day at this 98-year-old business, but Georgia has more on her mind than just selling conies.

"We're going to miss him a lot."

Jimmy Economou died last week. His impact on this family-owned restaurant is not easily forgotten, with memories lining the walls.

"Here's a picture of Jimmy right here; that's when he was retired," said Georgia.

She says her brother loved this place.

"Everything he did centered around the Coney."

She admits he even got on her nerves a time or two.

"One thing I didn't care for was he'd go kind of looking to see is it clean, because he wanted everything to be perfect at the Coney," said Georgia.

She says what keeps people coming back year after year isn't the dust-free tables but the sense of family Jimmy strived to create, something he wouldn't want to go away any time soon.

"Heavens, no, he wouldn't want that; he wants this to continue. At least go to a 100.”

It seems like the customers here would be just fine with that.

The coney shop will be closed this Friday so friends and family can attend Jimmy's funeral which will be held at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church.