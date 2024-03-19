Philbrook Museum Of Art In Tulsa Hosts Activities For Kids On Spring Break

Now that the tulips have bloomed, there's no better time to explore the Philbrook than spring break. Evan Johnson with the Philbrook Museum says there are plenty of indoor and outdoor activities planned this week.

-

More than 20,000 tulips are now starting to bloom at the Philbrook Museum.

The museum has plenty of spring break activities planned to show off the gardens.

"Our horticulture team plants these back in the fall, our whole team spends weeks planting all of them, so then they look like this when they pop up in the spring," said Evan Johnson.

There's an indoor scavenger hunt, a nature walk on Friday, storytime every morning at 10, and watercolor painting in the garden from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

"We've got tons of drop-in programming this week, tomorrow we have our little garden explorers program at 9:30, that's a giant playscape we set up on our lawn and that runs until 11:30," she said.

Whatever you choose to do, the museum just wants people to enjoy the beautiful signs of spring.

Johnson says there's plenty of memories to be made this week.

"Spring break is a perfect time to do that, it's not too hot yet, it's kind of just beautiful weather and having this gorgeous space to run around, there's always something to do," she said.

The museum is open Wednesday through Sunday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with extended hours on Friday nights, closing at 9 p.m.