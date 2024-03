Have you ever been to see the Prince of Peace Easter Pageant in the Holy City of the Wichitas? Alan Corrales is the pageant director and he joined us to talk about this year's celebration.

By: News On 6

Have you ever been to see the Prince of Peace Easter Pageant in the Holy City of the Wichitas? It's down by Lawton and they are celebrating 99 years as a production.

Alan Corrales is the pageant director and he joined us to talk about this year's celebration. CLICK HERE to learn more about the pageant.