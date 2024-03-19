Tuesday, March 19th 2024, 10:54 am
Airing live on CBS from the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, on April 7, 2024, the CMT Music Awards 2024 celebrates the biggest stars in country music and features electrifying performances and tributes to industry legends.
Four-time Grammy nominee Kelsea Ballerini will once again take the microphone — as host and performer. Ballerini, Lainey Wilson, Megan Moroney, Cody Johnson and Jelly Roll all have three nominations each. So, tune in on April 7th at 7PM to see which of your favorite performers will take home the gold.
March 19th, 2024
February 2nd, 2024
January 24th, 2024
November 29th, 2023
March 22nd, 2024
March 22nd, 2024
March 22nd, 2024
March 22nd, 2024