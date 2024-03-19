Man Sentenced To 6 Years In Prison After Flying Meth Into Tulsa Riverside Airport

A Tulsa man is heading to federal prison for six years after flying 100 pounds of meth into the Tulsa Riverside Airport.

Tuesday, March 19th 2024, 6:32 pm

By: News On 6


Badlands McNally was arrested three years ago, after investigators got a tip that he was flying the drugs in from Arizona.

They say he also had guns and ammo with him.

