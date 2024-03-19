Man Sentenced To 6 Years In Prison After Flying Meth Into Tulsa Riverside Airport

A Tulsa man is heading to federal prison for six years after flying 100 pounds of meth into the Tulsa Riverside Airport.

By: News On 6

A Tulsa man is headed to federal prison for six years after flying 100 pounds of meth into the Tulsa Riverside Airport.

Badlands McNally was arrested three years ago, after investigators got a tip that he was flying the drugs in from Arizona.

They say he also had guns and ammo with him.

Previous Stories:

Homeland Security Arrest Pilot Accused Of Having More Than 100 Lbs. Of Meth On Plane

Pilot Pleads Guilty To Flying More Than 100 Pounds Of Meth Into Jones Riverside Airport