The Arc Of Oklahoma Works To Make Traveling Inclusive For People With Disabilities

The Arc of Oklahoma is an organization that advocates for the rights of individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The group has partnered with accessibleGO, which is the first full-service travel platform for people with disabilities.

The group has partnered with accessibleGO, which is the first full-service travel platform for people with disabilities. It is designed to serve as a travel site and agent that makes people with mobility challenges comfortable.

Lisa Kelly, the CEO of The Arc, has an adult daughter with a disability. She said platforms like accessibleGO can help people with disabilities enjoy a fun vacation or visit their relatives without experiencing inaccessibility.

Lindsey Spoon, a member of the Board of Directors, also likes that she can connect with other travelers who have disabilities.

“A lot of times we want to come to the table but the table is not big enough for us. So including us in teams, in partnerships, like the accessibleGO program, is really impactful,” Spoon said.

Kelly said along with a free account, those connected with The Arc get discounts on airfare, hotel accommodations and more.

