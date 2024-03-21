Richard Higgins, Survivor Of Attack On Pearl Harbor, Dies At 102

One of the few remaining survivors of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor died this week. Richard Higgins died on Tuesday, March 19 from natural causes at the age of 102.

By: News On 6

One of the few remaining survivors of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor died this week.

Richard Higgins died on Tuesday, March 19 from natural causes at the age of 102.

Higgins was a radioman assigned to a patrol squadron of seaplanes based at the Hawaii naval base.

Higgins is survived by two children, two grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. The family is holding a memorial service today in Oregon.

There are now 22 survivors of the attack still living, according to the Pearl Harbor Survivors Association.