Local USA BMX Tracks Get Kids Outside For Spring Break With Free Trial

The sport encourages healthy habits and time spent outdoors during, and USA BMX wants to help make it more accessible.

By: News On 6

USA BMX is offering a free one-day trial membership for kids to take the sport for a spin during spring break.

Justin Wahl with USA BMX said, "Not only do you get to try a sport, but you also get to make friends that are coming to do the same thing as you."

A free trial membership is how the nationally ranked Theisen brothers, Jacob and Lucas, got their start in BMX. "They are in Minnesota, and they travel all across the country," said Wahl. "They have been here in Tulsa, and they have dominated this track, but they are one of thousands of examples of people that have just tried it once and now they are with it for life."

He said many riders start when they are young, including him. "BMX is kind of in my DNA," Wahl added. "I grew up with the sport and have been racing since I was three years old."

However, not everyone can afford or has access to the equipment which is where USA BMX comes in. Each local track is equipped with helmets, bikes, and coaches.

"We are out there teaching them how to ride, teaching them how to be better bikers, better students, and better athletes in general," said Wahl.

The sport also teaches riders about perseverance and determination. "It really just gives them that one day opportunity and it sparks their love for years to come," said Wahl.

For more information about the free one-day trial membership visit tryusabmx.com

USA BMX has two locations in Green Country: Hardesty National BMX Stadium and Sand Springs BMX.



