Anglers Prepare For 2024 Bassmaster Classic On Grand Lake

By: News 9

The Bassmaster Classic is in its 54th year and is back in Oklahoma.

Beginning Friday anglers from around the country and world will compete on Grand Lake. The 56 pros will attempt to catch the biggest bag of five fish each day. The highest total weight after three days wins.

Anglers Ish Monroe, Mark Menendez, and Bill Loen have competed in the Bassmaster Class and said it's the Super Bowl of fishing. They've joined News On 6 with their boats to talk about the competition!

