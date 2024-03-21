THE PRICE IS RIGHT LIVE TICKET GIVEAWAY OFFICIAL RULES

1.The Contest is open to all U.S. citizens and legal U.S. residents, at least 18 years of age, who reside in NEWS ON 6 Designated Market Area, as defined by Nielsen Media Research, Inc. (“DMA”) except as otherwise provided in these or specific contest rules. For a copy of the DMA Map, visit www.NewOn6.com/contests or click here. Employees of NEWS ON 6 and its affiliated parent and subsidiary companies, affiliated stations or companies, advertising and promotion agencies, sponsors, entities furnishing prizes or otherwise connected with the conduct of this Contest (“Contest Entities”) and their respective officers, directors, representatives and agents, their immediate families and members of their households, are all ineligible and may not register or participate in the Contest.

2.Only one (1) prize may be awarded per household. Winners from other contests sponsored or conducted by NEWS ON 6 within thirty (30) days preceding the beginning of this contest are not eligible for this contest.

3.The Contest is void where prohibited by law.

4.No purchase, registration fee or donation of money is required to register or win.

5.By participating in this Contest, all entrants agree (a) to abide by these and any additional specific official rules and the decisions of the Contest Entities and contest officials designated by NEWS ON 6, which will be binding and final in all respects; (b) to the use of information by the Contest Entities for marketing and advertising purposes as allowed by applicable privacy policies and law; (c) to indemnify, defend, and hold harmless the Contest Entities and their officers, directors, employees and agents from any and all liability, claims, lawsuits, costs, expenses, fees, injuries (including death), losses, and damages resulting or alleged to result from participation in the Contest, acceptance or use of any prize, and/or from entrants fraudulent or otherwise wrongful acts or omissions; (d) not to sue the Contest Entities for any damages alleged to arise from winner's acceptance of or use of the prize(s); and (e) to the use of the entrants, name, voice, biography, and likeness by Contest Entities without further notice or compensation for promotion, advertising, filing, and dissemination purposes, except where otherwise prohibited by law.

6.“Contest Officials" designated by the management of NEWS ON 6 shall be responsible for interpretation and enforcement of the contest rules.

7.Contest Officials shall have the sole right to disqualify any participant for violation of these rules or any other published rules applicable to a specific contest, and to resolve all disputes in their sole discretion. Contest Entities (a) make no warranty, guaranty or representation of any kind concerning any prize; (b) disclaim any implied warranty and (c) are not liable for injuries, losses, or damages arising or alleged to arise out of any persons participation in the Contest. All disputes will be resolved under applicable Oklahoma laws.

8.Contest Entities are not responsible for lost, late, damaged, misdirected, undelivered, undeliverable, incomplete, or unreadable entries. Contest Entities are not responsible for lost entries due to telephonic or electronic malfunctions. Contest Officials may prohibit an entrant from participating in the Contest or winning a prize if, in their sole discretion, it determines that said entrant is attempting to undermine the legitimate operation of the Contest by cheating, deception, or other unfair playing practices or intending to annoy, abuse, threaten, or harass any other entrants or Contest Entities representatives. If for any reason this Contest is not capable of running as planned as a result of any causes beyond the reasonable control of Contest Entities including but not limited to tampering, unauthorized intervention or fraud which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity, or proper conduct of the Contest, then, Contest Officials reserve the right at their sole discretion to cancel, terminate, modify, or suspend the Contest. The rules can be modified at any time without notice.

9.NEWS ON 6 reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to alter, change, cancel, or suspend this Contest, for any reason whatsoever, without prior notification.

10.How to enter: Participants may enter by texting “LIVE” to the shortcode: 79640, starting Monday, March 25, 2024, through Friday, March 29, 2024. Deadline to enter is March 29, 2024, at 11:59pm (CST). Only 1 entry per person, per day will be accepted. The maximum number of entries a participant may receive for this giveaway, either by Text Entry or by Alternate Form of Entry is five (5). Any additional entries received from a participant will be deemed null and void and will not be included in the prize drawing. Only one (1) winner per household can be selected for this giveaway.

11.Alternate Form of Entry: To enter using the Alternate Form of Entry, participants may submit a completed Entry Form via email at contest@Newson6.net with “2024 THE PRICE IS RIGHT ‘LIVE’ TICKET GIVEAWAY” in the subject line or by mail to News On 6, addressed as follows: ““2024 THE PRICE IS RIGHT ‘LIVE’ TICKET GIVEAWAY”, 303 N. Boston Ave., Tulsa, OK 74103.” All Alternate Forms of Entry must be legible and must include the following:

a.Participant’s first & last name;

b.Participant’s phone number;

c.Participant’s Email address; and

d.Participant’s Age or Date of Birth (only needed to verify participant is 18 years of age or older).

In the event an alternate Form of Entry is not legible or is missing any required information, such entry will be deemed null and void and will not be included in the prize drawing. All Alternate Forms of Entries must be received no later than 5:00pm (CST) on Friday, March 29, 2024. Only postcard entries will be accepted via mail or hand delivery. Photocopies, facsimiles or other reproductions will not be eligible. At the end of the promotional period, all entries received for this giveaway, by Text and by Alternate Form of Entry, will be combined and ten (10) winners will be selected, by random number generator. The maximum number of entries a participant may receive for this giveaway, either by Text Entry or by Alternate Form of Entry is five (5). Any additional entries received from a participant will be deemed null and void and will not be included in the prize drawing. Only one (1) winner per household can be selected for this giveaway.

12.In the event of any of the following, the prize(s) will be awarded to an alternate winner:

a. Prizewinner cannot be reached within twenty-four (24) hours of winner selection;

b. News On 6 is unable to leave a voicemail due to a full voicemail box or because the mailbox is not properly set-up;

c. Prizewinner does not return a phone call within forty-eight (48) hours of a message left by News On 6;

d. Prizewinner does not timely return the signed Statement of Prizewinner;

e. Prizewinner is determined not to be an eligible winner; or

f. Any other reasons set forth in these rules.

13.No transfer, substitution, or cash equivalent for prizes will be allowed except at the Contest Entities' sole discretion due to prize unavailability. All federal, state, or other tax liabilities (including income taxes), and subsequent or related expenses such as, but not limited to, gasoline, insurance, and maintenance arising from the award of a prize from this Contest will be the sole responsibility of each prize winner. Any prize awarded in this Contest must be claimed within ten (10) working days of winner's notification by NEWS ON 6 or sooner, depending upon the specific prize or contest.

14.Prize Description: At the end of the promotional period, all eligible Text Entries and Alternate Form of Entries will be combined, and ten (10) winners will be selected, by random generator, as follows:

Winner #1: Two (2) tickets, in Row 1, to The Price Is Right LIVE™ at the BOK Center, Tulsa, on October 27, 2024.

Winner #2: Two (2) tickets, in Row 2, to The Price Is Right LIVE™ at the BOK Center, Tulsa, on October 27, 2024.

Winner #3: Two (2) tickets, in Row 3, to The Price Is Right LIVE™ at the BOK Center, Tulsa, on October 27, 2024.

Winner #4: Two (2) tickets, in Row 4, to The Price Is Right LIVE™ at the BOK Center, Tulsa, on October 27, 2024.

Winner #5: Two (2) tickets, in Row 5, to The Price Is Right LIVE™ at the BOK Center, Tulsa, on October 27, 2024.

Winner #6: Two (2) tickets to The Price Is Right LIVE™ at the BOK Center, Tulsa, on October 27, 2024. Seat location to be determined by sponsor and no specific row and/or seat location is guaranteed.

Winner #7: Two (2) tickets to The Price Is Right LIVE™ at the BOK Center, Tulsa, on October 27, 2024. Seat location to be determined by sponsor and no specific row and/or seat location is guaranteed.

Winner #8: Two (2) tickets to The Price Is Right LIVE™ at the BOK Center, Tulsa, on October 27, 2024. Seat location to be determined by sponsor and no specific row and/or seat location is guaranteed.

Winner #9: Two (2) tickets to The Price Is Right LIVE™ at the BOK Center, Tulsa, on October 27, 2024. Seat location to be determined by sponsor and no specific row and/or seat location is guaranteed.

Winner #10: Two (2) tickets to The Price Is Right LIVE™ at the BOK Center, Tulsa, on October 27, 2024. Seat location to be determined by sponsor and no specific row and/or seat location is guaranteed.

15.Prize Distribution: Tickets to The Price Is Right LIVE™ are “e-tickets” or electronic tickets. Therefore, all winners must have access to an email and will be required to provide such email address upon winner notification. If winner does not have access to an email, he/she will forfeit prize and an alternate winner will be selected.

16.NEWS ON 6 is not affiliated with and has no control over the production and scheduling of The Price Is Right Live™. As a result of COVID-19, the status of this event is subject to change. If the event is cancelled, for whatever reason, the winner will not receive a refund for these tickets. However, if the show is rescheduled, Prizewinner will need to contact the venue and request tickets for the rescheduled event. There are some cases where the original ticket will continue to be accepted on the rescheduled date.

17.Winner(s) will be notified by telephone. If requested by NEWS ON 6, Winner will need to sign and return a Statement of Prizewinner provided by NEWS ON 6. The signed Statement of Prizewinner must be received by NEWS ON 6 within ten (10) days of the winner's notification. Winner(s) must show photo identification to claim prizes. NEWS ON 6 reserves the right to require additional identification and may choose to deny awarding the prize based on falsification of identification or fraud.

18.Odds of winning depend on the number of contest entries received.

19.Data charges may apply per your carrier if entry form is completed on a mobile device or tablet.

20.This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Facebook.

21.Complete rules are available at NEWS ON 6 Monday through Friday during normal business hours or at www.NewsOn6.com.

22.Full terms and conditions are also available at www.NewsOn6.com.



