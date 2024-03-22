30-Year-Old Man Struck, Killed By Vehicle In Tulsa Identified

Police have identified the 30-year-old man was was struck and killed while crossing the street overnight in Tulsa.

A man who stepped into the street was hit and killed and police said the driver never saw the man.

Tulsa Police confirmed the victim as 30-year-old Shawn Gaghins.

Police said jaywalking is becoming a serious problem in the city and it’s resulting in people dying.

Tulsa police traffic officers said drivers hitting people walking is one of the biggest causes of deadly crashes.

They say people have to use crosswalks and intersections where lighting is better.

The bustling intersection of 41st and Garnett has clearly marked crossing areas for people walking, but Tulsa police say people often choose to cross where it’s easier.

That's what happened overnight that may have cost a man his life.

“There was a male walking westbound across Garnett, east to west, he got hit by a car in the northbound lane," said Officer Craig Heatherly with the Mingo Valley traffic unit.

He said the driver was an 18-year-old and Heatherly said he won't face any charges.

It was dark out, and the smaller intersections along Garnett aren’t well-lit

“The areas where pedestrians are expected to cross are well-lit," said Heatherly. “Mid-block, they space the lights out more so it's harder to see a pedestrian suddenly in their way.”

Heatherly said it’s a law that people are to a crosswalk or cross at a major intersection, and officers are beginning to ticket people for jaywalking to try to save lives because these types of crashes are becoming all too common.

”For the last couple years, it's been auto-pedestrian, at least in the Mingo Valley Division. Just about half of our fatalities in the last two years have been auto peds.”

Heatherly said it’s heartbreaking all around.

“It’s bad for everybody, and the drivers involved are really shaken up because they just killed somebody," he said.

A close friend of the victim told News On 6 that Gaghins was a great man who always wanted to make others laugh and he was a loving, single father who was turning his life around to provide for his son.

This is a developing story. Refresh the page for updates.