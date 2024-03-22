Tulsa Defeats Arkansas 80-62 In Round 1 Of Women's Basketball Invitational

The Tulsa Golden Hurricane earned a postseason victory over Arkansas on Thursday, 80-62 in the WBIT.

By: News On 6

-

The Tulsa Golden Hurricane earned a postseason victory over Arkansas on Thursday, 80-62 in the WBIT.

The Tulsa women started hot on offense with a big first quarter outscoring Arkansas 22-7 and never looked back.

Temira Poindexter made it a 37-9 ballgame early on with a three in the second quarter and ended the night with 21 points. Off the bench for TU, Elise Hill scored a career-high 18 points with 7 boards.

"We've seen those leads that we've had all season long start to dwindle and so I'm really proud of our team and the way we handled playing with a lead and I thought that our players did a great job," said Head Coach Angie Nelp.

Georgetown pulled off the upset over Washington, meaning the Golden Hurricane gets to host one last game on Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Reynolds Center.