Hundreds Of Fans Travel To Grand Lake For Start Of Bassmaster Classic

When it comes to competitive fishing, fans say the biggest it gets is the Bassmaster Classic. Hundreds of people traveled near and far to see who the winner may be.

The Bassmaster Classic officially began competition today at Grand Lake.

Hundreds of fans were at the marina to watch the anglers take off to start competing.

“It’s the one tournament that everybody remembers who wins," says professional angler Mark Menendez.

Hundreds of people traveled near and far to see who that winner may be.

“We just love fishing, we love watching the Bassmaster, we got some guys we like to watch, we’re close enough to come watch, sure wasn’t any use to sleeping in," says Rick Hendren from Colcord, Oklahoma.

Fans watched the boats drop in from the shoreline, and some even took their own boats out to follow the anglers.

“A lot of our guys have already had 5 or 6 boats out following them; tomorrow and Sunday, I bet you can see whoever is leading the event; there may be 100 boats out here following them," says professional angler Bill Lowen.

But Carl Jocumsen’s family from Queensland, Australia, may have traveled the farthest to see the competition.

“This year is huge for us to be here, and we know there’s not a lot of people from Australia coming, so we were like, we’re coming, mum and sister," says his sister Sarah Jocumsen.

Carl’s family says he used to talk about competing in the Bassmaster Classic all the time growing up, so they couldn’t miss watching his dream become a reality.

“It’s just been his passion; he’s never ever lost the passion, and for him to have us here means the world," says his mom, Shelly Jocumsen.

The winner of the Bassmaster Classic will be crowned Sunday at the BOK Center.