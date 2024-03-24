Bassmaster Classic Outdoors Expo Draws Thousands Of Bass Fishing Enthusiasts To Tulsa

Thousands of members of the bass fishing community are uniting in Tulsa for the Bassmaster Classic Outdoors Expo.

At the Cox Business Center, folks are exploring every inch.

“We’re still looking around a lot…we still ain’t made it through a third of it,” said Edward Eberhard from Sand Springs.

Attendees get the chance to browse cutting-edge fishing gear, boats, clothes and more from over 200 exhibitors… all under one roof.

“If you’re looking for anything and everything in the fishing industry and outdoors in general, this is likely the place where you’re going to find it," said organizer Eric Lopez.

He says in his 23 years with B.A.S.S., Tulsa has always been a good host. This is the third time the city has welcomed the competition.

“It’s a huge fanbase for us, people love the outdoors here, and it's very easy to get to in and out of the airport so it was a natural fit for us to come back,” he said.

Jake Biram owns Tulsa Tackle & Outdoors and says he and his team have been making sure everything is spick and span for customers.

“We were scrambling up until the last minute today when they opened the doors to try to get it as perfect as we could,” he said.

His store just celebrated one year in business last month, and he says the expo provides a platform to showcase its products to people outside of Tulsa.

“To have this here after our first year, we’ve kind of established ourselves within the local community of anglers, but there’s going to be over 100,000 people come through here for 3 days, not just from Tulsa but from across the country," he said.

And while it's Biram's first expo as a retailer, he's hoping it won't be his last.

The expo ends on Sunday at 4.

CLICK HERE for more info.