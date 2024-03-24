Oilton Police Department Releases Statement, Video Of Altercation With 76-Year-Old Man

The Oilton Police Department is defending the actions of one of its officers after an altercation between the officer and a 76-year-old man earlier this month.

By: News On 6

Willard Walbridge told News On 6 on Friday that the officer used excessive force on him.

Walbridge says he asked the officer to leave his property, things escalated and the officer tried to put him in handcuffs.

Walbridge also says he posed no threat to the officer and that the officer never told him why he was being detained.

On Saturday, Oilton Police shared video on Facebook and posted a statement about what happened.

Police say the officer got a call that people were driving around selling solar panels without permits.

They say the officer found two people parked on Willard Walbridge's property.

Police say while the officer was talking with them, Walbridge got in the way of the investigation.

Walbridge says he asked the officer to leave since he lives outside Oilton city limits, but the officer says he had jurisdiction.

They say the officer asked Walbridge several times to step back but say Walbridge didn't listen.

Police say the officer forced Walbridge into custody because he was threatening the officer and not obeying orders.

Oilton Police say it's unfortunate the events had to take place but believe the officer acted according to his training.

The department says it's turned over the body camera video to the Creek County district attorney.

The district attorney's office says it has a report and is still investigating.

News On 6 is not naming the officer since no charges have been filed.