Tulsa Defeats Georgetown 73-61, Advances To WBIT Quarterfinals

The Tulsa Golden Hurricane took down Georgetown on Sunday 73-61 at the Reynolds Center.

By: News On 6

-

The Tulsa Golden Hurricane took down Georgetown on Sunday 73-61 at the Reynolds Center.

The win advances Tulsa to the quarterfinals of the Women's Basketball Invitational Tournament where they'll face Illinois at home on Thursday.

News On 6's Justin Woodard shared the highlights.

---

Excitement is building for the University of Tulsa women’s basketball team as the Golden Hurricane gets ready to take on Georgetown in the second round of the Women’s Basketball Invitational Tournament.

The game is set for Sunday afternoon.

Members of the TU women’s basketball team say they’ve been building a legacy all season long, and they’re not planning on stopping anytime soon.

The Golden Hurricane beat Arkansas on Thursday 80-62 in round one of the invitational. The university says that was the best crowd the team has had all year, but the players say the job is far from finished.

The American Athletic Conference’s Player of the Year, Temira Poindexter, led the team in that game with 21 points.

Tulsa is 24-9 overall.

32 women’s basketball teams that did not qualify for March Madness earned an invitation to this tournament.

The game on Sunday at 2 p.m. will be Tulsa’s eighth postseason appearance. Doors open at 12:30 on Sunday afternoon.