New Lounge In Downtown Tulsa Offers Unique Golf Experience

A new entertainment spot has opened in downtown Tulsa. SuperFly Golf Lounge is an alternative to traditional tee times. News On 6's Alyssa Miller was live to show us how it works.

By: News On 6

A new spot in the historic Greenwood District is changing the way you golf.

SuperFly Golf Lounge opened in Tulsa two weeks ago. It is the second location in the country, after seeing success in Littleton, Colorado.

The indoor golf experience uses simulators with TrackMan technology.

"It tracks velocity, speed, height, it can track the angle in which you are hitting, there are so many analytical points," said General Manager Franklin Jaramillo.

SuperFly Golf Lounge prides itself on being a place where serious golf meets serious fun. If a golfer wants to work on their swing they can choose a practice course. For those looking to play 18 holes there are more than 250 renowned golf courses to choose from. If a little friendly competition is what you are looking for there are even games to play, like Closest to the Pin.

Jaramillo said their indoor bays are a solution for a game often dependent on the elements.

"We are going into rainy season now and we all know Oklahoma summers are going to be brutal, so why go out there in hundred-degree weather when you can be in here," he said.

SuperFly Golf Lounge positions itself as a 1982 urban country club with a lighthearted twist. It has a full bar serving cocktails, beer, wine, and seltzer.

Jaramillo said, "This is becoming like a hot spot for people and so we wanted to bring not just restaurants to the area but a fun place to be at and go."

SuperFly Golf Lounge is located across the street from ONEOK Field in the Vast Bank building next to Noche Woodfired Grill & Agave Bar. The address is 110 N Elgin Ave. Suite 150.

Jaramillo said once it warms up they will open up the outdoor patio where people can come to enjoy a drink before a Drillers game or catch the post-game fireworks.

SuperFly Golf Lounge is open every day from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. It costs $50 to book a bay for 1 hour and $100 for 2 hours. For more information CLICK HERE



