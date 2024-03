Meet the News On 6 weather team! Chief Meteorologist Travis Meyer and the Oklahoma Weather Experts will be at the Severe Weather Awareness Expo at Woodland Hills Mall on Saturday, April 6, 2024 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

By: News On 6

-

Meet the News On 6 weather team! Chief Meteorologist Travis Meyer and the Oklahoma Weather Experts will be at the Severe Weather Awareness Expo at Woodland Hills Mall on Saturday, April 6, 2024 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Come say hi to the team inside & check out our storm tracker trucks outside.

Hope to see you there!