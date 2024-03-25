People Hear From Tulsa School Board Candidates At Public Forums

People can hear from candidates for the Tulsa school board on Monday and Tuesday.

By: News On 6

-

People can hear from candidates for the Tulsa school board on Monday and Tuesday.

One forum is Monday night at Rogers High School in the auditorium.

It's for the board district that represents all schools that feed into Rogers High, plus Booker T.

That includes Carver Middle, Springdale Elementary, and others.

There are two candidates in the race who want to fill what will be an empty seat on the school board.

Diamond Marshal is not running for re-election, and this is one of the few times when the candidates have been together to speak with voters.

Two moderators will ask the questions.

On Monday night the candidates are Calvin Moniz and KanDee Washington.

Tuesday night, it's incumbent John Croisant and Teresa Pena at Edison High School for schools in that feeder pattern.

The Tulsa Classroom Teachers Association is hosting these two events.

There will not be a forum for the District 6 race, which has candidate Maria Seidler opposing Sarah Smith for another open seat.

The election is next Tuesday.