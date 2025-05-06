Mother's Day events across Oklahoma

Tuesday, May 6th 2025, 12:25 pm
Mother's Day became a national holiday in 1914. On May 8, Congress passed a law designating the second Sunday in May as Mother's Day and President Woodrow issued the official proclamation on May 9th. While the holiday was nationally recognized in 1914, the first officially recognized "service of worship" was on May 10, 1908. Anna Jarvis is credited with establishing the celebration after her mother's death in 1905.
That's the history, but how can Oklahomans celebrate Mother's Day this year?
OKLAHOMA CITY
Mother’s Day is on Sunday, and Oklahoma City is rolling out a full weekend of celebrations. Whether you’re looking for a relaxing garden stroll, a festive brunch, or something a little more creative, there’s something for every kind of mom.
OKC Flower & Garden Festival
Myriad Botanical Gardens & Crystal Bridge Conservatory
Explore colorful flowers, garden décor, and plant vendors at this annual festival held downtown. Entry is free.
Myriad in Motion: FREE Yoga
Myriad Botanical Gardens & Crystal Bridge Conservatory
Start the day with a free yoga session among the blooms. Classes are offered on Saturday mornings.
Saturday Farmers Market at Scissortail Park
Scissortail Park
Browse fresh produce, local goods, and handmade items from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Perfect for early Mother’s Day gifting.
Mommy & Me Princess High Tea
The Reverie Event Venue
This special tea party invites moms and children to dress up, enjoy sweet treats, and meet princess characters.
Mother’s Day Celebration at Chicken N Pickle
Chicken N Pickle
Enjoy pickleball, games, and brunch specials in a fun, family-friendly setting.
Mother’s Day Farm to Table Mimosa Experience
Sailor & The Dock
A unique brunch event featuring local food and mimosas in a trendy downtown space.
Mother’s Day Gospel Brunch
The Jones Assembly
Treat mom to live gospel music and a Southern-inspired brunch at one of OKC’s favorite venues.
Mother’s Day at FLINT
FLINT
This upscale restaurant offers a special Mother’s Day menu with refined dishes and cocktails.
Mother’s Day Brunch at the Skirvin
Skirvin Hilton Oklahoma City
A classic buffet-style brunch in a historic hotel setting, complete with carving stations and desserts.
Mother’s Day at Daily Table by Vast
Vast
Dine high above the city at this scenic spot with curated menus and stunning views.
Mother’s Day Dessert Cruise
Oklahoma River Cruises
Take mom on a relaxing river cruise with dessert and drinks included.
Mother’s Day Matinee at OKC Improv
OKC Improv
Cap off the weekend with laughter during a special improv comedy show just for moms.
TULSA
Mother’s Day is on Sunday and Tulsa is offering a full weekend of ways to celebrate. Whether your mom loves sipping mimosas in a garden, painting, making candles, or dancing to live jazz, there’s something happening just for her.
🌸 Saturday, May 10
✨ Mother’s Day Brunch & Candle-Making Experience ✨
Collective Events
Create a signature scent and pour your own candle while enjoying brunch bites in this hands-on, fun experience. Tickets start at $35.
Mother’s Day Luncheon
216 Luther Dr
Enjoy a free community luncheon to honor moms of all kinds. Starts at 11 a.m.
Mother Daughter Tea Party
6308 E Apache St
This charming tea party invites mothers and daughters to dress up and enjoy tea, treats, and time together. Free admission.
Mother’s Day Craft
Ray Harral Nature Center, Broken Arrow
Drop in anytime from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. to make origami flowers—perfect for a heartfelt homemade gift.
Butterfly House Opening
Honor Heights Park, Muskogee
Celebrate the grand opening of the Georgia-Pacific Butterfly House. Open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily, including Mother’s Day weekend.
Tulsa Wind Riders Kite Festival
One block east of 43rd and Garnett
Colorful kites, kite-making kits, candy drops for kids, and food trucks fill the skies from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Tulsa Ballet’s Signature Series
Tulsa PAC
Enjoy world-class performances at 7:30 p.m. The Saturday matinee at 2:30 p.m. is also still available. Friday and Sunday shows are sold out.
Renée Fleming in Concert
Tulsa PAC, 7:30 p.m.
International opera star Renée Fleming brings her legendary voice to Tulsa for one night only.
🌷 Sunday, May 11
Philbrook Museum – FREE for Moms
2727 S Rockford Rd, 9 a.m.–5 p.m.
Celebrate at one of Tulsa’s most beautiful spots with free admission for moms all day.
Music on Exhibit: A Musical Bouquet
Philbrook Museum, 2:30–3:30 p.m.
Join local musicians, a classical musicologist, and the Philbrook curator for an afternoon of art, music, and storytelling. (Separate ticket required.)
Mother’s Day at Tulsa Botanic Garden
3900 Tulsa Botanic Dr, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.
Sip on mimosas or mocktails, build a custom bouquet, and stroll the vibrant garden. Plants and gifts available for purchase.
Bands & Blooms: Booker Gillespie Trio
Tulsa Botanic Garden (May 8, 6–8 p.m.)
Make it a weekend celebration with live jazz in the garden before Sunday.
2nd Annual Mother’s Day Sip & Paint
8242 E 71st St, 2 p.m.
Relax, sip wine, and get creative at this popular paint-and-sip afternoon. Tickets from $40.
Mother’s Day Teacup Potting Bar
Cabin Boys Brewery, 2 p.m.
Choose a teacup and pot a plant with the help of local experts. Tickets start at $30.
Stained Glass Event – Mother’s Day!
Tulsa Stained Glass Studio, 1 p.m.
Try your hand at glass art in this guided session. Great for beginners or seasoned crafters. Tickets from $59.
Mother’s Day Brunch at Bourbon St. Cafe
Live piano music, 1 p.m.
Treat mom to Southern flavors, festive vibes, and live music in the heart of Tulsa. Free admission.
Mother’s Day Hike at Keystone Ancient Forest
7 a.m.–6 p.m.
Enjoy peaceful forest trails, wildflowers, sweet treats, and scenic views.
Tulsa International Mayfest
The Tulsa Arts District, May 9–11
Wrap up the weekend with art, music, and local eats at this beloved downtown festival
Mother's Day is perhaps the most universally celebrated holiday both in the United States and around the world. It can be tough to think of the perfect way to show your appreciation so here are some ideas that can get you started.
A Special Meal:
Hundreds of Oklahoma restaurants will be holding Mother's Day specials for breakfast, brunches, and dinners. A nice meal at your mother's favorite place or maybe a new location can be a meaningful way to spend time with them.
If you don't want to go with the dining-out option, there is always a home-cooked approach. If you are a good hand in the kitchen maybe you can return the favor for all the meals your mom made for you. If you need help finding a good recipe, click here for some ideas from the Cooking Corner or Sassy Mama.
Family Photos:
Whether she's a new mom or her children are grown up, most moms love to have photos with their kids. A Mother's Day portrait session could be a great way to commemorate another year with Mom.
A Day Out:
Whether it's an excursion with every detail planned out or a more spontaneous outing, your mother may love to just spend the day with you. Oklahoma has many Mother's Day events every year, including church events, concerts, museums, gardens, plays, and festivals.
You can also go with a smaller-scale activity like a spa day, massage, painting session, or picnic. (See a list of Oklahoma events below)
You could also go a less conventional route with a day at the zoo or aquarium. A lot of this comes down to your mother's taste, so just talk to her about what she would like to do.
Flowers:
Flowers are a more traditional gift for Mother's Day but still a thoughtful way to say "I love you." If you are looking for the perfect floral arrangement for Mother's Day. A list of Tulsa area shops can be found at TusaGo.com
Jewelry:
Another traditional route on Mother's Day is jewelry. Bracelets, earrings, and necklaces are all popular gifts for moms and both local stores and big chains will be offering deals in the weeks before the big day.
Shopping:
It sounds a little funny, but sometimes the act of buying is a gift in itself. With so many Mother's Day weekend sales and events, your mom might love to just spend a day with her kids shopping and browsing local stores.
Help Around The Home:
Let's face it, whether they're a new mom or their kids are grown most parents would love a day off. If you are having trouble finding a material gift or maybe you have a mom who doesn't like that type of present, you can offer to do some chores around the home.
Cleaning, vacuuming, yard work, painting, or even emptying the garage can be a great way to say thank you and give your mom a break.
