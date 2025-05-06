Mother's Day events across Oklahoma

Mother's Day will be here soon and many Oklahomans will be looking for a great way to show their love and appreciation to mothers of all ages. Here's a list of gift ideas and events!

Mother's Day became a national holiday in 1914. On May 8, Congress passed a law designating the second Sunday in May as Mother's Day and President Woodrow issued the official proclamation on May 9th. While the holiday was nationally recognized in 1914, the first officially recognized "service of worship" was on May 10, 1908. Anna Jarvis is credited with establishing the celebration after her mother's death in 1905.

That's the history, but how can Oklahomans celebrate Mother's Day this year?

Mother's Day Events Around Oklahoma

(This list is updated as events are added. Bookmark the page for updates.)

OKLAHOMA CITY

Mother’s Day is on Sunday, and Oklahoma City is rolling out a full weekend of celebrations. Whether you’re looking for a relaxing garden stroll, a festive brunch, or something a little more creative, there’s something for every kind of mom.

🌸 Saturday, May 10

OKC Flower & Garden Festival

Myriad Botanical Gardens & Crystal Bridge Conservatory

Explore colorful flowers, garden décor, and plant vendors at this annual festival held downtown. Entry is free.

Myriad in Motion: FREE Yoga

Myriad Botanical Gardens & Crystal Bridge Conservatory

Start the day with a free yoga session among the blooms. Classes are offered on Saturday mornings.

Saturday Farmers Market at Scissortail Park

Scissortail Park

Browse fresh produce, local goods, and handmade items from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Perfect for early Mother’s Day gifting.

Mommy & Me Princess High Tea

The Reverie Event Venue

This special tea party invites moms and children to dress up, enjoy sweet treats, and meet princess characters.

🌷 Sunday, May 11

Mother’s Day Celebration at Chicken N Pickle

Chicken N Pickle

Enjoy pickleball, games, and brunch specials in a fun, family-friendly setting.

Mother’s Day Farm to Table Mimosa Experience

Sailor & The Dock

A unique brunch event featuring local food and mimosas in a trendy downtown space.

Mother’s Day Gospel Brunch

The Jones Assembly

Treat mom to live gospel music and a Southern-inspired brunch at one of OKC’s favorite venues.

Mother’s Day at FLINT

FLINT

This upscale restaurant offers a special Mother’s Day menu with refined dishes and cocktails.

Mother’s Day Brunch at the Skirvin

Skirvin Hilton Oklahoma City

A classic buffet-style brunch in a historic hotel setting, complete with carving stations and desserts.

Mother’s Day at Daily Table by Vast

Vast

Dine high above the city at this scenic spot with curated menus and stunning views.

Mother’s Day Dessert Cruise

Oklahoma River Cruises

Take mom on a relaxing river cruise with dessert and drinks included.

Mother’s Day Matinee at OKC Improv

OKC Improv

Cap off the weekend with laughter during a special improv comedy show just for moms.

TULSA

Mother’s Day is on Sunday and Tulsa is offering a full weekend of ways to celebrate. Whether your mom loves sipping mimosas in a garden, painting, making candles, or dancing to live jazz, there’s something happening just for her.

🌸 Saturday, May 10

✨ Mother’s Day Brunch & Candle-Making Experience ✨

Collective Events

Create a signature scent and pour your own candle while enjoying brunch bites in this hands-on, fun experience. Tickets start at $35.

Mother’s Day Luncheon

216 Luther Dr

Enjoy a free community luncheon to honor moms of all kinds. Starts at 11 a.m.

Mother Daughter Tea Party

6308 E Apache St

This charming tea party invites mothers and daughters to dress up and enjoy tea, treats, and time together. Free admission.

Mother’s Day Craft

Ray Harral Nature Center, Broken Arrow

Drop in anytime from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. to make origami flowers—perfect for a heartfelt homemade gift.

Butterfly House Opening

Honor Heights Park, Muskogee

Celebrate the grand opening of the Georgia-Pacific Butterfly House. Open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily, including Mother’s Day weekend.

Tulsa Wind Riders Kite Festival

One block east of 43rd and Garnett

Colorful kites, kite-making kits, candy drops for kids, and food trucks fill the skies from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tulsa Ballet’s Signature Series

Tulsa PAC

Enjoy world-class performances at 7:30 p.m. The Saturday matinee at 2:30 p.m. is also still available. Friday and Sunday shows are sold out.

Renée Fleming in Concert

Tulsa PAC, 7:30 p.m.

International opera star Renée Fleming brings her legendary voice to Tulsa for one night only.

🌷 Sunday, May 11

Philbrook Museum – FREE for Moms

2727 S Rockford Rd, 9 a.m.–5 p.m.

Celebrate at one of Tulsa’s most beautiful spots with free admission for moms all day.

Music on Exhibit: A Musical Bouquet

Philbrook Museum, 2:30–3:30 p.m.

Join local musicians, a classical musicologist, and the Philbrook curator for an afternoon of art, music, and storytelling. (Separate ticket required.)

Mother’s Day at Tulsa Botanic Garden

3900 Tulsa Botanic Dr, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Sip on mimosas or mocktails, build a custom bouquet, and stroll the vibrant garden. Plants and gifts available for purchase.

Bands & Blooms: Booker Gillespie Trio

Tulsa Botanic Garden (May 8, 6–8 p.m.)

Make it a weekend celebration with live jazz in the garden before Sunday.

2nd Annual Mother’s Day Sip & Paint

8242 E 71st St, 2 p.m.

Relax, sip wine, and get creative at this popular paint-and-sip afternoon. Tickets from $40.

Mother’s Day Teacup Potting Bar

Cabin Boys Brewery, 2 p.m.

Choose a teacup and pot a plant with the help of local experts. Tickets start at $30.

Stained Glass Event – Mother’s Day!

Tulsa Stained Glass Studio, 1 p.m.

Try your hand at glass art in this guided session. Great for beginners or seasoned crafters. Tickets from $59.

Mother’s Day Brunch at Bourbon St. Cafe

Live piano music, 1 p.m.

Treat mom to Southern flavors, festive vibes, and live music in the heart of Tulsa. Free admission.

Mother’s Day Hike at Keystone Ancient Forest

7 a.m.–6 p.m.

Enjoy peaceful forest trails, wildflowers, sweet treats, and scenic views.

Tulsa International Mayfest

The Tulsa Arts District, May 9–11

Wrap up the weekend with art, music, and local eats at this beloved downtown festival

Mother's Day Gift Ideas

Mother's Day is perhaps the most universally celebrated holiday both in the United States and around the world. It can be tough to think of the perfect way to show your appreciation so here are some ideas that can get you started.

A Special Meal:

Hundreds of Oklahoma restaurants will be holding Mother's Day specials for breakfast, brunches, and dinners. A nice meal at your mother's favorite place or maybe a new location can be a meaningful way to spend time with them.

If you don't want to go with the dining-out option, there is always a home-cooked approach. If you are a good hand in the kitchen maybe you can return the favor for all the meals your mom made for you. If you need help finding a good recipe, click here for some ideas from the Cooking Corner or Sassy Mama.

Family Photos:

Whether she's a new mom or her children are grown up, most moms love to have photos with their kids. A Mother's Day portrait session could be a great way to commemorate another year with Mom.

A Day Out:

Whether it's an excursion with every detail planned out or a more spontaneous outing, your mother may love to just spend the day with you. Oklahoma has many Mother's Day events every year, including church events, concerts, museums, gardens, plays, and festivals.

You can also go with a smaller-scale activity like a spa day, massage, painting session, or picnic. (See a list of Oklahoma events below)

You could also go a less conventional route with a day at the zoo or aquarium. A lot of this comes down to your mother's taste, so just talk to her about what she would like to do.

Flowers:

Flowers are a more traditional gift for Mother's Day but still a thoughtful way to say "I love you." If you are looking for the perfect floral arrangement for Mother's Day. A list of Tulsa area shops can be found at TusaGo.com

Jewelry:

Another traditional route on Mother's Day is jewelry. Bracelets, earrings, and necklaces are all popular gifts for moms and both local stores and big chains will be offering deals in the weeks before the big day.

Shopping:

It sounds a little funny, but sometimes the act of buying is a gift in itself. With so many Mother's Day weekend sales and events, your mom might love to just spend a day with her kids shopping and browsing local stores.

Help Around The Home:

Let's face it, whether they're a new mom or their kids are grown most parents would love a day off. If you are having trouble finding a material gift or maybe you have a mom who doesn't like that type of present, you can offer to do some chores around the home.

Cleaning, vacuuming, yard work, painting, or even emptying the garage can be a great way to say thank you and give your mom a break.



