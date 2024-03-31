Jenks High School Students Sell Artwork Benefitting Tulsa Nonprofit

Artists at Jenks High School are selling their artwork to help support a Tulsa nonprofit.

By: News On 6

Donations will be given to "Building All Children," an organization that focuses on children's development in emotional, social, physical and spiritual aspects.

Saturday's event featured work from the organization's kids.

Visitors also got the chance to get henna tattoos and their faces painted.

"All of the art club kids helped put this together. The officers put hard, sweat and work the last six months to get the artwork collected and framed. We have a great quality of artwork here to sell to the community," said art teacher Shelley Olds.

This was the second fundraising event the group has put on and they said they hope to raise more money this year for the organization.