Police Searching For Missing Boy From Skiatook

Sunday, March 31st 2024, 8:56 am
The Skiatook Police Department is searching for a 15-year-old runaway boy.
Marshall Jackson was last seen on March 29 wearing black sweatpants and a hoodie, police say. Jackson is five feet six inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes, police say.
Police believe Jackson could be near 71st Street and Yale Avenue with someone named Tanner.
Police ask anyone with information to contact the Skiatook Police Department.
