74-Year-Old Woman Dies Following Crash On Westbound I-44 In Tulsa

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a Claremore woman is dead and three other people are hurt after a crash involving two SUVs and a semi-truck on Sunday.

By: News On 6

Troopers said the crash happened around 10:40 a.m. on I-44 near Garnett in Tulsa.

OHP said one of the SUV drivers, 74-year-old Karen Greene, died at the scene.

Troopers said the driver of the semi was treated for minor injuries.

OHP is still investigating the cause of the crash and has reopened all lanes of the highway.