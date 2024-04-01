Solar Eclipse Simulation Predicts 95% Totality For Tulsa

With the path of totality cutting through southeastern Oklahoma, cities like Idabel and Broken Bow will be in the spotlight as prime viewing locations.

Anticipation is building for the upcoming solar eclipse on April 8th.

But an online eclipse simulator shows Tulsa isn’t a bad spot to view it.

“Amazing, it looks like it's going to swallow the whole thing up and just then it just goes around the other side,” said Billy Snider as he watched the simulator for the first time.

This won’t be his first time witnessing an eclipse….he still remembers his last experience like it was yesterday.

“Birds start chirping differently, night birds came out, you felt a blanket of night,” he said.

For those who haven’t seen an eclipse, Bryan Kyle says this isn’t one to miss.

"We’re just gonna have that moment of that weird, little sun sliver,” he said.

As the planetarium manager at the Tulsa Air and Space Museum, Kyle has been educating visitors on the upcoming phenomenon.

“Here in Tulsa, it’s gonna get noticeably dark,” he said.

He says Tulsa will see 95% coverage of the sun.

“Most of the country will not get to see as much of it as we do,” he said.

While hundreds of thousands of people are making a trip to view it, Kyle says you don’t really need to.

“I absolutely encourage if anybody has the chance to see any part of this eclipse, be it in the path of totality or be it here in Tulsa, to absolutely go out and check," he said.

Snider’s already got plans to stay right here.

“On April 8th, I really, really hope that the cloud cover is gone, and we can see it from my balcony,” he said.

To view the online simulator, CLICK HERE.