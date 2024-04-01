Food Truck Wednesdays Returning To Guthrie Green

Every Wednesday in April through June from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., people can grab a bite to eat while enjoying some music in the park.

Monday, April 1st 2024, 3:23 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Food Truck Wednesday officially returns to Guthrie Green this week!

Every Wednesday in April through June from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., people can grab a bite to eat while enjoying some music in the park.

The first food truck Wednesday of the year will be April 3. There's a wide range of food choices for everyone to enjoy.

CLICK HERE for more information on the participating food trucks.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

April 1st, 2024

April 2nd, 2024

April 2nd, 2024

April 2nd, 2024

Top Headlines

April 2nd, 2024

April 2nd, 2024

April 2nd, 2024

April 2nd, 2024