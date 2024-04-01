Food Truck Wednesdays Returning To Guthrie Green

Every Wednesday in April through June from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., people can grab a bite to eat while enjoying some music in the park.

By: News On 6

-

Food Truck Wednesday officially returns to Guthrie Green this week!

Every Wednesday in April through June from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., people can grab a bite to eat while enjoying some music in the park.

The first food truck Wednesday of the year will be April 3. There's a wide range of food choices for everyone to enjoy.

CLICK HERE for more information on the participating food trucks.