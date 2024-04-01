Tulsa Area United Way Celebrating 100 Years Of Serving Communities

The Tulsa Area United Way has been making a difference in Green Country for a century now. TAUW President Alison Anthony joins us ahead of a big day.

By: News On 6

Tulsa Area United Way President Alison Anthony joins us on the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch ahead of a big day.

What is TAUW's mission?

"One hundred years ago, a group of business leaders came together and said, 'We want to invest in this community, meet some of the challenges, unite people and resources to improve lives.' And the United States been doing that for 100 years now," Anthony said.

How has TAUW evolved over 100 years?

"You know, one of the things that's been so fun about going back and learning the history over the last 100 years, our theme is "100 Starts With One." (It) starts with one decision for the community to come together and say, 'We want to work together to solve problems.' And that has stayed the same taking on, you know, the Depression, taking on World War II, taking on the AIDS epidemic, COVID, a pandemic. And that gives us strength that we can evolve. And we keep learning from the challenges of the past. But just like in the pandemic, we had to move to a lot of things remote and digital. And so we just keep learning and growing at every chance with the community behind us all the way," Anthony said.