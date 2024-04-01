Okla. Dept. Of Wildlife Conservation Shares Spring Outdoor Activity Ideas

We're kicking off the first of April by taking a closer look at some ideas to get folks outside. Colin Berg with the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation joined us to share more.

By: News On 6

We're kicking off the first of April by taking a closer look at some ideas to get folks outside.

For hunters, April means turkey season. This is the second season for hunting dates to be pushed back a week.

The youth season is April 12 through 14, with the adult season going from April 16 through May 16.

Colin Berg with the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation joined us to share more. CLICK HERE to learn more about the wildlife department.