Food Truck Wednesdays Return To Guthrie Green

Food truck Wednesdays have returned to Guthrie Green. This week, trucks served soul food, as well as Hispanic, Greek and Cajun food.

By: News On 6

-

Food truck Wednesdays have returned to Guthrie Green.

This week, trucks served soul food, as well as Hispanic, Greek and Cajun food.

The food truck owners appreciate the chance to share their food.

"It's very important for local people to support local businesses because that's the key for us," said Samuel Ramirez with V’Fresco. "Many, many options for many tastes, and we really appreciate it when you support us as small businesses."

Food truck Wednesdays are every Wednesday from 11 to 2 through June.