Man Accused Of Leading Tulsa Police On Overnight Chase

By: News On 6

A man is in custody after Tulsa Police said he led officers on a chase Wednesday night.

Officers said they noticed Charles Comer driving a truck with the headlights off near Pine and Harvard just before midnight.

Comer wouldn't pull over for police and led officers on a short chase before crashing into a mailbox, police said.

He refused to obey police commands so they had to tase him, according to officers. Officers said they also found drug paraphernalia in his truck.