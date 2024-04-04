Man Accused Of Leading Tulsa Police On Overnight Chase

Thursday, April 4th 2024, 5:23 am
A man is in custody after Tulsa Police said he led officers on a chase Wednesday night.
Officers said they noticed Charles Comer driving a truck with the headlights off near Pine and Harvard just before midnight.
Comer wouldn't pull over for police and led officers on a short chase before crashing into a mailbox, police said.
He refused to obey police commands so they had to tase him, according to officers. Officers said they also found drug paraphernalia in his truck.
April 4th, 2024
April 4th, 2024
April 4th, 2024
April 4th, 2024
April 4th, 2024